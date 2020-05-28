First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 459.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $103.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.93. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $108.05.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.