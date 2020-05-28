Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given New $26.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Posted by on May 28th, 2020

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.88.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.18% and a negative net margin of 6,099.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 20,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $177,769.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 3,445,667 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $32,492,639.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 538,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,988.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 295.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

