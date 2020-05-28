Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 83.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 43.8% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $607,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.10 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

NYSE:SLB opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.