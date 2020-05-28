People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,765 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,305 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBCT. FMR LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 27,111 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 107,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 780,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $156,125.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.32. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $519.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.17 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

