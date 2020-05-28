Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 5,471 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) by 16.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPI. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 438.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FPI opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.27 million, a P/E ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47. Farmland Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $7.22.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.84 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FPI. B. Riley increased their target price on Farmland Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

