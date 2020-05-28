Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 51,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,810,000 after acquiring an additional 111,046 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 68,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.73.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Under Armour Inc has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $930.24 million during the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

