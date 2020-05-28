Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 186.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 5,250 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $351,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $52,993.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 701,418 shares of company stock valued at $56,421,356. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Shares of GH opened at $87.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.93. Guardant Health Inc has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

