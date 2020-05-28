Sidoti Downgrades ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) to Neutral

Sidoti cut shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of ABM Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of ABM Industries from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Maxim Group lowered shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of ABM Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.75.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.32. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

In other news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.