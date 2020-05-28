Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Wedbush

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSCO. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.80.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $120.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 200,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $21,009,765.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,489,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,432 shares of company stock worth $27,936,293 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

