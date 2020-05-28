PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.61 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,811 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Raymond James cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up previously from $274.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.03.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $231.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $251.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.19 and a 200-day moving average of $214.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 8,127 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $184.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,406.74. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,805.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 838,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,014,359.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

