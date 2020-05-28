iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $115.63 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $82.98 and a 1 year high of $128.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.07 and its 200-day moving average is $113.66.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

