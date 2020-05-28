PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 35,000 Shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) by 37.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NRK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 634,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,600,000 after buying an additional 20,530 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 161,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter.

NRK stock opened at $12.56 on Thursday. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

