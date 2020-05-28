Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HELE. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $184.17 on Thursday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $198.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.72.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $442.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

