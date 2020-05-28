Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,700 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 16.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

HIW opened at $38.02 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.55.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIW. Bank of America raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

