Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Quidel worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the first quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the first quarter worth $4,265,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quidel by 70.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Quidel by 12.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel stock opened at $157.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.82. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $52.49 and a 52 week high of $210.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other Quidel news, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $3,707,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,848 shares in the company, valued at $527,876.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $1,368,609.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,156.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,012 shares of company stock valued at $14,322,929 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Quidel from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

