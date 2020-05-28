Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Spire worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Spire by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,082,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,585,000 after purchasing an additional 164,183 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire stock opened at $73.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. Spire Inc has a 12-month low of $57.37 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.20). Spire had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $715.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Spire Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

