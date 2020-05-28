Swiss National Bank Has $7.22 Million Stock Position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of MAXIMUS worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,452 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMS opened at $73.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $82.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.11.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $818.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $651,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

