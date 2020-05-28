Swiss National Bank Buys 500 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Allison Transmission by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 112,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Allison Transmission by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 153,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 26,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

ALSN opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $49.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 78.97%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

