Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Curtiss-Wright worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 35.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 70.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 19,357 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 19.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 146,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CW. ValuEngine raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

NYSE CW opened at $105.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.04. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.