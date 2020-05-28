argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ARGX. Bank of America initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on argenx from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on argenx from $163.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on argenx from $164.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.00.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $213.62 on Wednesday. argenx has a 1-year low of $103.75 and a 1-year high of $222.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 1.05.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that argenx will post -9.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in argenx by 3.8% in the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in argenx by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in argenx by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in argenx by 31.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

