Swiss National Bank Buys 500 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Churchill Downs worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In related news, Director R Alex Rankin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.81 per share, with a total value of $125,810.00. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $627,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,377,447.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $525,957 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $141.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.07. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $167.52.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $252.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.45 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

