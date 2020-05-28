Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,056,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Caesars Entertainment worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CZR. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1,838.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $75,000.

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $13.75 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

Shares of CZR opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.97. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

