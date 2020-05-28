Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $370.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Apple from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $303.02.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $318.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.79. The firm has a market cap of $1,372.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.