Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $303.02.

AAPL opened at $318.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,372.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.93 and a 200 day moving average of $286.79. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

