argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Buy Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $225.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $201.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of argenx from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of argenx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of argenx from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.00.

argenx stock opened at $213.62 on Wednesday. argenx has a 1-year low of $103.75 and a 1-year high of $222.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.05 and its 200 day moving average is $147.71.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that argenx will post -9.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in argenx by 227.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,794 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,517,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in argenx by 128.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

