Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $320.00 at Deutsche Bank

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $303.02.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $318.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1,372.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. Apple has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.