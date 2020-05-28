argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $240.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target upped by SunTrust Banks from $192.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ARGX. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of argenx from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of argenx from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of argenx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.00.

ARGX opened at $213.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.05 and its 200-day moving average is $147.71. argenx has a 52-week low of $103.75 and a 52-week high of $222.41.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that argenx will post -9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter valued at $86,000. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.61 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc.
iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Holdings Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 647 Shares of Western Digital Corp
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 35,000 Shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd
Helen of Troy Limited Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank
