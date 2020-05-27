Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.26 Million Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,526 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,231 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Foot Locker worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,899,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

FL opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $47.86.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

