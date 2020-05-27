ETRADE Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

In other news, Director Michael Fung purchased 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $99,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,564.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Fs Equity Partners Vi, L.P. sold 1,623,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $68,493,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,472,900 shares of company stock worth $276,617,695. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $62.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.02.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.33 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

