New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 9,000 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.67% of Big Lots worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 9,500.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 78.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 20,316 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 296.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 15,810 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 24.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

NYSE BIG opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $36.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.16.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $29,663.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,845.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Big Lots from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.