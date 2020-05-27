Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,232 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $40,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $144.56 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

