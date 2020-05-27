Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 87,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 28,393 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $130.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.56. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $149.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.56.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.46.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 23,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,114,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,474 shares of company stock worth $31,648,198. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

