Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 287,339 Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 1,196.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 311,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 287,339 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Outfront Media by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Outfront Media by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 8.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Outfront Media Inc has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $385.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Outfront Media from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Outfront Media from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

