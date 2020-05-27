PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

XRAY opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.51, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.86.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $873.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

