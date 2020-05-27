Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.0% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 266.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,147,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,900 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,616.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 490,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after purchasing an additional 47,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $144.56 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

