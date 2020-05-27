PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Science Applications International by 26.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Science Applications International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Science Applications International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene bought 14,300 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,270.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yvette Kanouff bought 1,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.35 per share, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,769.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $87.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.07. Science Applications International Corp has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $96.80.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.73.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

