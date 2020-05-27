BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of BWX Technologies worth $8,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,346,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,802,000 after buying an additional 714,100 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,978,000 after purchasing an additional 533,399 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,410,000 after purchasing an additional 326,306 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,357,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,784,000 after purchasing an additional 210,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 157,526 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,118,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

BWXT opened at $57.05 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.54.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 74.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

