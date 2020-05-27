Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSXMK. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 982,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,284,000 after acquiring an additional 500,465 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,016,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $68,172,910.00.

LSXMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $40.00 to $39.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

LSXMK stock opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.81. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

