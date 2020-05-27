PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,343 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 524.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 58,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 49,064 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In related news, Director Stephan B. Tanda bought 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.04 per share, for a total transaction of $79,824.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

INGR opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Ingredion Inc has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.