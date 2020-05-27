Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 791.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Align Technology by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology stock opened at $247.90 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $319.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.83. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.97.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 5,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $1,332,654.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,686.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $812,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,562 shares of company stock worth $2,684,615. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.33.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

