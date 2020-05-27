Richard J. Rothberg Sells 1,000 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 1,000 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,063,354.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dell stock opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. Dell Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $67.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 217.89%. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Dell’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Dell by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,780,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,196,000 after buying an additional 622,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,729,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,260,000 after buying an additional 492,516 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,476,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,234,000 after buying an additional 2,388,349 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dell during the 1st quarter worth about $220,177,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dell by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,640,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,485,000 after buying an additional 2,289,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dell from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dell from $63.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

