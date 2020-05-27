PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 358 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Clean Harbors worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,957,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,363,000 after purchasing an additional 439,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,765,000 after purchasing an additional 386,538 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,969,000 after purchasing an additional 221,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 391,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 135,730 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Speights bought 1,275 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,916.25. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles bought 1,650 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $76,642.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 38,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,690.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,111 shares of company stock worth $176,611. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

CLH opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.89. Clean Harbors Inc has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $858.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

