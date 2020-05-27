PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,091 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BUD opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.94. The stock has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.32. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.24). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

