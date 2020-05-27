ETRADE Capital Management LLC Buys 72 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Paycom Software by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Paycom Software by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Paycom Software by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYC opened at $269.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.01. Paycom Software Inc has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $342.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 83.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.18.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $309,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $112,791,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 426,665 shares of company stock worth $114,155,002. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

