Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $722,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $69.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.16. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $87.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.37 per share, for a total transaction of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,884.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 381 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $29,356.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,146 shares in the company, valued at $242,399.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,954 shares of company stock worth $4,879,824 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

GBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

