Swiss National Bank Has $9.57 Million Stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $9,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Alteryx by 1,038.5% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $849,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AYX shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $146.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.80.

In related news, Director Charles Cory sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $366,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 50,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.82, for a total transaction of $7,141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,488.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,815 shares of company stock valued at $27,116,095. 13.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AYX stock opened at $143.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Alteryx Inc has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $160.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2,867.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.