PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 18,570 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

