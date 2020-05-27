New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 19,474 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,474 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 103.8% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 74,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 232,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 12.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVT opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.54. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.91 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ducker purchased 2,000 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,445. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on nVent Electric from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Barclays raised nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

