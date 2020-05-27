Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Papp L Roy & Associates’ 2nd Largest Position

Papp L Roy & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,115 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.5% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.66.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $181.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,390.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

