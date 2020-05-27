Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $252,000 Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $398,664.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,827 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,755 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $100.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.64 and a 200-day moving average of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKAM. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.65.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.